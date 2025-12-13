default-cbs-image
Conley (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Conley will miss his second consecutive contest due to a right Achilles issue, and his next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against Memphis. With the veteran point guard sidelined, Rob Dillingham will likely see increased minutes, especially if Bones Hyland (knee) is downgraded from questionable to out.

