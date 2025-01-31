Conley (thumb) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
Conley will miss his first outing since Nov. 26 due to the right thumb sprain, and his next opportunity to feature will come Saturday against Washington. With the veteran point guard sidelined, Rob Dillingham and Nickeil Alexander-Walker will likely see an uptick in playing time.
