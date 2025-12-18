Conley (Achilles) is out for Friday's game against the Thunder.

Right Achilles tendinopathy will result in a fourth consecutive absence for Conley, who can be deemed day-to-day ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Bucks. The bulk of Conley's vacated minutes should head towards Bones Hyland, who has averaged 15.0 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 34.9 minutes per game over his last two outings.