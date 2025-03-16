Conley (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Utah.
The veteran point guard will get the night off during the first half of the club's back-to-back set. His next chance to play will come Monday against the Pacers. Donte DiVincenzo, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Rob Dillingham are all candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Conley being sidelined.
