Conley (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Utah.

The veteran point guard will get the night off during the first half of the club's back-to-back set. His next chance to play will come Monday against the Pacers. Donte DiVincenzo, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Rob Dillingham are all candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Conley being sidelined.

