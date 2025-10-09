Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Won't play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conley (rest) will not suit up for Thursday's preseason game against the Knicks.
Chris Finch is giving the veteran, Conley, a night off for an exhibition game, which will result in Donte DiVincenzo drawing a spot start. Conley's next chance to play will come next Thursday in Chicago.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Quiet in preseason debut•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Cleared for action vs. Indiana•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Not facing Denver•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Rough end to season•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Has no impact in Game 2 loss•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Steps up in Game 5 victory•