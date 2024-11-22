Conley (toe) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Raptors.

Conley is dealing with a sprained toe on his left foot, though the injury shouldn't turn into a long-term absence. With the veteran point guard out, Nickeil Alexander-Walker will get the starting nod with Donte DiVincenzo likely seeing an uptick in playing time off the bench. Conley's next chance to play will come Sunday against Boston.