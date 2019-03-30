Creek has signed a 10-day contract with the Timberwolves.

Creek played four games earlier in the year for the Nets while on a 10-day deal, totaling 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 36 minutes. He's spent most of his time in the G League this season, averaging 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 30.5 minutes.