Timberwolves' Mitch Creek: Signs deal with Timberwolves
Creek agreed to a contract with Minnesota on Tuesday.
Creek spent the majority of his 2018-2019 campaign in the G League with Long Island, averaging 15.3 points along with 5.5 boards and 2.3 assists in 41 games. He also signed a pair of 10-day deals with Brooklyn prior to coming to terms on a 10-day contract with Minnesota at the end of March. The exact details surrounding Creek's contract were not released.
