Morris (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Morris has been held out of Minnesota's last two matchups while recovering from left hamstring soreness, but he's been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's clash. Jordan McLaughlin would continue to handle backup point guard duties if Morris is ultimately ruled out.
