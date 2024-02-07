The Pistons are finalizing a deal to send Morris to the Timberwolves on Wednesday in exchange for Shake Milton, Troy Brown and a second-round pick, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Morris missed the first three months of the campaign due to a right quad strain and has held a minimal role for Detroit since being cleared in late January, averaging 4.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 11.3 minutes across six appearances off the bench. The veteran's fantasy value likely won't improve with the trade, as he'll be competing with Jordan McLaughlin and Nickeil Alexander-Walker for backup point guard minutes behind Mike Conley. Morris probably won't be able to debut Thursday in Milwaukee, which would make his next chance to suit up Monday in Los Angeles.