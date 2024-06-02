Morris averaged 2.3 points, 1.0 assists and 0.7 rebounds across 7.6 minutes in nine playoff appearances.

Morris was acquired by the Timberwolves on Feb. 7 via trade and averaged 5.1 points, 2.3 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 0.7 steals in 27 regular-season games with Minnesota. The 28-year-old is an unrestricted free agent, and he was a non-factor in the series against Dallas while dealing with a minor finger issue.