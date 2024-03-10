Morris (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Morris is set to miss a second consecutive game with the injury, and this has been an ongoing issue for the veteran guard, as he's been available for just 17 games all season long. His next chance to feature will come against the Clippers on Tuesday.
