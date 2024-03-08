Morris (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

Morris left Thursday's win over Indiana due to left hamstring soreness and will be sidelined for at least one additional game, though the severity remains unclear. Jordan McLaughlin (illness) and Anthony Edwards (ankle) are both questionable, so the Timberwolves' backcourt depth behind Mike Conley may be tested versus Cleveland. If that's the case, Nickeil Alexander-Walker would likely see increased playing time.