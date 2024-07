The Wolves announced Tuesday that Hifi had to leave Minnesota's Summer League team due to a family emergency, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Hifi posted five points (2-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist in 13 minutes during Tuesday's 92-90 Summer League loss to the 76ers. While it's unclear when Hifi will return, his next chance to suit up is Thursday's Summer League matchup with Houston.