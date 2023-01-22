Knight contributed 19 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds and three steals across 25 minutes during Saturday's 113-104 win over the Rockets.

Knight was electric in the second half, scoring 17 of his 19 points in the second stanza. This was by far his best game of the season, with the coaching staff opting to stay with Knight down the stretch. Before managers go getting too excited, it should be noted that he had not played more than nine minutes in almost three weeks, scoring a grand total of 22 points over that time. While this was a great effort by Knight, he remains well off the radar when it comes to standard formats.