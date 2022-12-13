Knight closed with four points (2-2 FG) in four minutes during Monday's 133-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Knight saw action for the first time this month and the tenth time all season. The fact he scored a season-high four points says everything you need to know about his fantasy appeal or lack thereof. It's always lovely to see fringe players getting some additional run but from a fantasy perspective, there is obviously nothing to see here.