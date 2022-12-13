Knight closed with four points (2-2 FG) in four minutes during Monday's 133-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Knight saw action for the first time this month and the tenth time all season. The fact he scored a season-high four points says everything you need to know about his fantasy appeal or lack thereof. It's always lovely to see fringe players getting some additional run but from a fantasy perspective, there is obviously nothing to see here.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Nathan Knight: Scores 11 points in win•
-
Timberwolves' Nathan Knight: Notches 14 points, seven rebounds•
-
Timberwolves' Nathan Knight: Signs standard NBA contract•
-
Timberwolves' Nathan Knight: Nears double-double in depth role•
-
Timberwolves' Nathan Knight: Dominates in G League win•
-
Timberwolves' Nathan Knight: Transferred to NBA club•