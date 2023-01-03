Knight contributed eight points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds and two assists over 22 minutes during Monday's 124-111 win over the Nuggets.

Knight slid up in the rotation Monday after Naz Reid was ruled out with back spasms. He came through with what was a decent performance, including a season-high eight rebounds. If Reid is forced to miss additional time, Knight could be worth a look in deeper formats for anyone in need of a cheap center.