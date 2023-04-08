Knight registered three points (1-1 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal in five minutes during Saturday's 151-131 victory over the Spurs.
Knight played for the first time in almost three weeks, logging five minutes in garbage time. Despite having suited up on numerous occasions this season, his role figures to evaporate for any remaining games, with Karl-Anthony Towns now fully healthy.
