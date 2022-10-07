Knight posted 11 points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 10 minutes in Thursday's 114-99 win over the Lakers.

Knight made the most of his 10 minutes of court time. The preseason will offer a bit more freedom for the frontcourt with Karl-Anthony Towns sitting frequently, and Knight is one player who is taking advantage. After working as a two-way player last year, Knight is expected to be a mainstay on the roster for 2022-23.