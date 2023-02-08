Knight played 19 minutes and produced nine points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three assists, one rebound and one block across 19 minutes in Tuesday's 146-112 loss to the Nuggets.

The Timberwolves were on both sides of a blowout in home-and-home matchups with Denver on Sunday and Tuesday, allowing Knight to garner some extra playing time off the bench. In the game before the two-game set with Denver, Knight received 11 minutes in a seven-point loss to the Magic on Feb. 3, so he at least appears to be gaining some traction in head coach Chris Finch's rotation. Knight may continue to see some more time as a backup power forward and center until the Timberwolves have both Austin Rivers (back) and Kyle Anderson (back) available again.