Knight signed a standard NBA contract with the Timberwolves on Sunday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Knight played on a two-way contract with Minnesota last season and made 37 appearances at the NBA level, posting 3.7 points and 2.3 rebounds across 7.2 minutes per game. The third-year pro may see an increased role during the 2022-23 campaign, though Naz Reid figures to be the primary backup to recently acquired Rudy Gobert.