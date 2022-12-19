Knight logged 16 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and three assists over 26 minutes during Sunday's 150-126 victory over the Bulls.

Knight made the most of a good situation, putting together easily his best game of the season. Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) and Rudy Gobert (ankle) remain out and Naz Reid (shoulder) lasted only 12 minutes before exiting. Knight is basically the only center option the Timberwolves have left, meaning he is certainly worth grabbing should Reid and Gobert be forced to miss further time.