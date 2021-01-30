Reid (wrist) is active for Friday's game against the 76ers but isn't in the starting five.
Reid was a late addition to Friday's injury report due to a sprained right wrist, but he'll be able to suit up against Philadelphia. Although Ed Davis is starting, Reid could still play a fairly prominent role since Karl-Anthony Towns (COVID-19) remains sidelined.
