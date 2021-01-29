Reid is questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers due to a sprained right wrist.
Reid is a late addition to Friday's injury report. With Karl-Anthony Towns (COVID-19) still sidelined, Reid's potential absence would mean an even thinner center rotation. If he's out, Ed Davis and Jarred Vanderbilt would presumably see most of the run at center.
