Reid closed with 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 21 minutes during Friday's 110-102 victory over the Lakers.

Reid fared well off the bench in this one by shooting 50.0 percent from the field and finishing in double figures for his fourth straight contest. He's also been a consistent source of rebounds for fantasy managers, now averaging 6.3 rebounds to go along with 13.4 points, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals over his last eight games.