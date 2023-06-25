Reid and the Timberwolves agreed Sunday on a three-year, $42 million deal that includes a player option, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Reid broke his wrist a few weeks before the regular season ended and was sidelined for the Timberwolves' postseason series loss to Denver. The talented big man was expected to miss six weeks following his surgery in early April, so he should be full go for offseason workouts this summer. Reid appears to have taken a discount to remain in Minnesota, as he likely could've commanded a bigger deal elsewhere. As a reserve last year (57 games), Reid averaged 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 16.9 minutes, but he thrived as a starter (11 games), posting 16.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks in 26.1 minutes. It's unlikely he'll be a regular starter as long as Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert are available, but regardless of his role, Reid will be critical part of the Timberwolves' rotation for years to come.