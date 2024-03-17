Reid supplied 22 points (7-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals over 35 minutes during Saturday's 119-100 win over the Jazz.

Reid got the starting nod with Rudy Gobert absent due to injury, leading all players in Saturday's contest in rebounds to go along with a handful of rebounds and ending as one of three Timberwolves with 20 or more points in a double-double performance. Reid, who also recorded a pair of blocks and steals, has started in two games this year, recorded at least 20 points in both of those outings. He has now finished with a double-double in four outings, his first 20-point, 10-rebound showcase of the season.