Reid posted 27 points (11-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 40 minutes during Monday's 116-106 victory over Dallas.

Reid has taken advantage of the lack of frontcourt depth the Timberwolves are dealing with right now, as both Rudy Gobert (ankle) and Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) are dealing with injuries, and he's embraced the chance of playing significant minutes. Reid has started each of Minnesota's last three games and is averaging 21.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.3 assists per game in that span.