Reid posted 16 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and five rebounds in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 141-127 loss to the Pacers.

Reid racked up plenty of points and rebounds relative to his workload in what was an absolute track meet of a basketball game. He's been strong over the past four games, as he's averaged 12.3 points on 60.0 percent shooting, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 19.3 minutes. That said, Reid's fantasy value is minimal for standard fantasy leagues unless Karl-Anthony Towns misses extended time.