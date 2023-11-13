Reid (neck) is available for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Reid exited Friday's game against the Spurs due to neck soreness but will be able to suit up two days later. He's averaging 13.8 points and 4.3 rebounds in 22.9 minutes per game this season.
