Reid (calf) is available for Saturday's matchup against the Raptors.
Despite some calf soreness, Reid will see the floor Saturday. Since the All-Star break, the reserve big has averaged 14.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 20.4 minutes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Questionable Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Ready to go Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Questionable Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Strong showing off bench in return•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Absent from injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Questionable Wednesday•