Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Available to return Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reid (ankle) is available to return to Tuesday's game against the Suns, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Reid sustained a sprained right ankle in the second quarter and was initially considered questionable to return. However, he appears to have tested the ankle ahead of the second half and has been cleared to check back in.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Considered questionable to return•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Walks to locker room•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Will play Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Game-time call for Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Tweaks right shoulder in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Scores 18 off bench in loss•