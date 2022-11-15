Reid (illness) participated in practice Tuesday, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The Timberwolves have yet to release an updated injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Magic, but Reid's ability to practice suggests he's on track to end his three-game absence. Expect Reid to step back into head coach Chris Finch's rotation as the primary backup to starting center Rudy Gobert.
