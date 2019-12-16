Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Back with Timberwolves
Reid was transferred to the Timberwolves ahead of Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Reid returned to Minnesota after a two-game stint with the team's G League affiliate. He's appeared just twice this year, so his inclusion to the available players won't have much of an effect on Minnesota's rotations.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...