Reid posted nine points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks in Wednesday's loss to Milwaukee.

Making another start in place of Karl-Anthony Towns (personal), Reid took full advantage, leading all players in rebounds and adding excellent defensive production in 31 minutes. It was an encouraging bounceback for the second-year pro, who finished with just two points, three boards and two blocks in 17 minutes Tuesday versus Brooklyn. Reid will likely return to the bench Friday against Miami, assuming Towns is back in action.