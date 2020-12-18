Reid scored 14 points (5-15 FG, 0-4 3PT, 4-6 FT), had seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal during 26 minutes of Thursday's 129-127 preseason win over Dallas.

Reid returned from missing out on Minnesota's game Monday through injury, but posted big minutes to alleviate any concerns about his health moving forward. The center logged the second most minutes of anyone in the game and used the time on the court to post team-highs in blocks and steals, while ending with the second most rebounds on the team.