Reid amassed 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals over 29 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 120-115 loss to the Bulls.

The 26-year-old big headed to the locker room during the second quarter to get his shoulder checked out, but he quickly returned and wound up making an impact at both ends of the court. It was the first time since Dec. 19 that Reid had recorded multiple steals and blocks in the same contest, and over his 10 full games in January -- not counting a Jan. 17 loss to the Spurs in which he played only five minutes -- he's averaged 18.0 points, 6.6 boards, 3.1 assists, 3.0 threes, 1.2 blocks and 0.8 steals in 27.0 minutes.