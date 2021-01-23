Reid totaled 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, four blocks, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 116-98 loss to Atlanta.
This is about as good as it gets for Reid and could well be his best game of the season. With Karl-Anthony Towns (COVID-19) still sidelined, Reid is getting a good chance to see meaningful minutes. Until Towns returns to action, Reid is fine to have on a 12-team roster, although as mentioned earlier, don't expect performances like this every night.
