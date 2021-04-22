Reid tallied 24 points (11-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot over 24 minutes in a loss to the Kings on Wednesday.

Reid came off the bench in the contest, but it was hard to keep him off the floor as he converted 11-of-15 field-goal attempts. His 24 points are the most he has recorded since scoring 29 in a start against Oklahoma City on Feb. 6. Reid has shown tangible improvement in his second NBA season. Though his minutes aren't always consistent, he is posting per-game averages of 11.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocked shots -- each improvements over his rookie marks last season.