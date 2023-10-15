Reid posted 22 points (8-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block in 19 minutes during Saturday's 121-112 victory over the Knicks.

Reid has been a constant scoring weapon throughout preseason, racking up 52 points in 53 minutes across three games. If Minnesota can find versatile lineups to get Reid reasonable playing time throughout the season, he's talented enough to garner Sixth Man of The Year credibility.