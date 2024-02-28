Reid posted 22 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 114-105 victory over the Spurs.

Reid saw extended time off the bench with Karl-Anthony Towns (personal reasons) inactive, leading all bench players in scoring and rebounds while ending as one of two Timberwolves players with 20 or more points in a winning effort. Reid has surpassed the 20-point mark in six games this season, adding five or more boards in five of those contests. All of those performances were off the bench for Reid, who has been one of the top producers on the second unit for Minnesota this year.