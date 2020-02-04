Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Bumped out of rotation
Reid (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Monday in the Timberwolves' 113-109 loss to the Kings.
Reid has gone unused off the bench in three of the Timberwolves' last seven games and looks to be no better than fifth in the team's frontcourt pecking order behind Karl-Anthony Towns, Robert Covington, Gorgui Dieng and Jordan Bell.
