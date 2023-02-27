Reid recorded 30 points (12-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-5 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and five steals over 36 minutes during Sunday's 109-104 loss to the Warriors.

Reid replaced Rudy Gobert (illness) in the starting lineup Sunday and certainly made the most of his opportunity. Although he has had some nice moments this season, anyone who streamed him in could not have expected a performance like this. He led the team in points, rebounds, steals, blocks and three-pointers, delivering arguably the best overall line of the night. Unfortunately, Gobert is unlikely to miss significant time, meaning Reid will likely shift back to his usual bench role in the very near future.