Reid posted 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 139-134 win over the Pelicans.

Reid's performance was arguably the best of his young career, and it helped fuel the Timberwolves to an upset victory. Only six other players this season have posted a performance with at least 13 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. Since joining the starting lineup Feb. 21, Reid is averaging 10.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks across 25.4 minutes.