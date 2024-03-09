Reid notched 34 points (10-18 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 32 minutes off the bench during Friday's 113-104 overtime loss to Cleveland.

The 34 points were a career high for Reid, while the seven made three-pointers tied the personal best he set in Dallas on Dec. 14. The fifth-year center has scored in double digits in 12 of the last 15 games as the anchor of the Timberwolves' second unit, averaging 13.7 points, 5.9 boards, 1.9 threes, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks in 25.7 minutes a contest.