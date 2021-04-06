Reid scored 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt) to go along with seven rebounds, one steal and one block across 21 minutes in Monday's win over the Kings.

Reid reached double-digit points for the second time in his last three games. He also continued to produce defensively, as he's now averaged 1.2 blocks across his last six games despite averaging only 16.2 minutes in that span.