Reid produced nine points (3-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes during Monday's 107-101 win over the Thunder.

Reid was scoreless from inside the arc Monday, which is an uncharacteristic feat against an undersized Oklahoma City frontcourt. Notably, Reid is taking a career-high 49.6 percent of his 9.5 shots per game from deep.