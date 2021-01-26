Reid finished with 11 points (5-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 24 minutes Monday in the Timberwolves' 130-108 loss to the Warriors.

Reid's efficiency remains an issue compared to most other centers around the league, but there's no denying his ability to put up useful numbers when given meaningful run. While stepping into a starting role at center in place of Karl-Anthony Towns (COVID-19) for the past five games, Reid has averaged 13.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 1.4 assists and 1.4 three-pointers in 26.6 minutes per game. He'll be worth holding in the short term, but with Towns potentially set to rejoin the Timberwolves by the end of the week, Reid's value will have an expiration date.