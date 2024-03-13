Reid will come off the bench against the Clippers on Tuesday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Rudy Gobert (hamstring) is back in the lineup for Minnesota, so this is an expected move. Reid stepped up in a big way in Sunday's loss to the Lakers, finishing with 25 points (9-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and four blocks across 42 minutes.