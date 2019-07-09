Reid finished with 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists across 21 minutes in the Timberwolves' 100-91 win over the Bucks in the Las Vegas Summer League on Monday.

Reid remained in the starting lineup on Monday, finishing with a solid stat line. In three games in the LSVL, he's averaged 9.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.